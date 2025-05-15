Georgia Bulldogs Matchup Against Alabama Listed as a Top 3 Game to Watch in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's regular season matchup has been listed as a top 5 game to watch during the 2025 college football season.
As two of college football's most dominant teams over the past decade, games between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide always seem to deliver instant classics. This year's game is expected to be no different.
According to ESPN, the Bulldogs' regular season matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide is ranked second in the "10 best games to watch" list for the 2025 college football regular season.
Georgia and Alabama met last season in Tuscaloosa, where The Tide held off a ferocious Bulldogs comeback to win 41-34 in a game that many labeled as the game of the year. The loss was Georgia's first regular season defeat since the 2020 season and was the eighth loss to Alabama in their last nine meetings.
The Dawgs will be looking for a different result this season, as they look to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games. A win over The Tide in Athens would not only provide Georgia with a massive boost of momentum but could also place the Dawgs in an excellent position to reach this year's College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will meet in Athens for the first time since 2015 on Saturday, September 27th. The Dawgs have not defeated Alabama in the regular season since 2007 and have not beaten The Tide in Athens since 2003.
