Georgia Bulldogs Nab Former Florida Commit Kennedee Jackson - Add to 2027 Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to their 2027 recruiting class. This time, they have stolen a commit from the Florida Gators.

With the Summer in full swing, the months of June and July are a perfect opportunity for college football programs to build some massive momentum on the recruiting trail. With so many prospects making big decisions, numerous programs have done just that.

But while momentum seems to be building on the trail for multiple teams, few programs have been as dominant as the Georgia Bulldogs over the past few weeks. The Dawgs have added more than a half-dozen players recently, and their latest addition indicates that they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Kennedee Jackson, a 4-star offensive lineman from Lithonia, Georgia, recently announced that he would be committing the Georgia Bulldogs. Jackson is currently one of the top ranked prospects for his position in the 2027 class.

Kennedee Jackson Joins the Georgia Bulldogs after Initial Commitment

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) rushes for yards while holding off Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of what makes Jackson's addition to the 2027 class so satisfying for Georgia fans, is that the offensive lineman was once committed to the Florida Gators. Jackson pledged his commitment to Florida in early June. However, an official visit with the Bulldogs just days later likely played a hand in his decision.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Jackson possesses a frame that is a perfect size for a lineman in the SEC. According to 247Sports, the prospect has strong abilities to pull and climb to the second level.

Kirby Smart and his staff have made some incredible strides on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks. However, nabbing a highly talented player from a rival school is sure to build some massive excitement for Dawg fans.

As the Summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs staff will continue to diligently work, in hopes of adding more talented prospects to their class before signing day. Below are all the current Bulldog commitments for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Kennedee Jackson, OL