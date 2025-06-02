Georgia Bulldogs' Nate Frazier Listed as Top 10 Running Back in College Football
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier has been listed as one of the nation's best ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Despite many adaptions and changes over the decades, college football has always been predicated on a team's ability to run the football when needed. One of the most important aspects of doing so involves having an immensely talented running back to carry the load.
Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs have one of the nation's best heading into the 2025 season. According to Sports Grid, Georgia running back Nate Frazier is the 10th-best ball carrier in the nation and second-best in the SEC.
"The Georgia Bulldogs need more from the running game in 2025, and Nate Frazier flashed the goods to provide it to them." Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "He offers an explosive element to the UGA offense and will be leaned on more this coming season."
Frazier burst onto the scene as a freshman during Georgia's 2024 season and led the team in rushing yards with 671. He also averaged five yards a carry per game and was an integral piece to Georgia's eight-overtime victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The young running back will look to build upon his stellar freshman season as he becomes the primary back for the Dawgs ball carriers in 2025.
Frazier and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily