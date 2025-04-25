Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Marques Easley Announces Transfer Destination
A former offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs has found their next destination in the college football transfer portal.
As the spring portal window remains open, numerous players have begun finding their new homes and announcing the school in which they will continue their college football careers. One of the latest players to announce their next destination is offensive lineman Marques Easley, who announced that they will be transferring to Purdue ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Easley was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 class and had made limited appearances in his career with the Bulldogs. He was expected to have a larger role in the Dawgs' offense this season before his arrest led to a suspension that made his path to playing for Georgia this season extremely narrow.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
