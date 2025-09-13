Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs OL Earnest Greene III is Expected to Play vs Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III is reportedly expected to play against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their week three matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers and have begun their final preparations ahead of their kickoff. Part of these preperations involves final injury decisions ahead of the game.

Luckily for Georgia fans, the latest update brings positive news as offensive lineman Earnest Greene III is reportedly expected to play in today's contest. Greene was not present during Georgia's week two win against Austin Peay.

With such a large matchup for the Bulldogs looming, getting back a starting offensive lineman is a huge update for the Dawgs and will certainly help the team's offense. Georgia and Tennessee's matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs Tennessee Official Injury Report

Georgia:

  • Juan Gaston OL, Questionable
  • Ethan Barbour TE, OUT
  • Chase Linton DL, OUT
  • Thomas Blackshear WR, OUT

Tennessee:

  • Jermod McCoy CB, OUT
  • Rickey Gibson CB, OUT
  • Daevin Hobbs DL, OUT
  • Tyree Weathersby DL, Questionable 
  • Hunter Barnes RB, Questionable 
  • Jaxson Moi DL, Questionable
  • David Sanders OL, Questionable

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

