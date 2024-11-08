Georgia Bulldogs Open as One-Score Favorites Over Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as betting favorites ahead of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
While the Georgia Bulldogs are just a day away from facing off against the 16th ranked Ole Miss Rebels on the road, oddsmakers and sportsbooks are already looking ahead to the Dawgs week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
According to FanDuel, the Dawgs have opened as 8.5-point favorites over the Volunteers in Athens. The Bulldogs are currently on a seven-game win streak over the Volunteers and have held Tennessee to under 20 points in six of those seven victories. None of the previous seven victories have resulted in one-score games.
With an entire week of college football still to be played before these two teams face off, we likely see movement on this line before the game begins. Kickoff is currently set for 7:30 p.m. in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily