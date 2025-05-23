Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Play on the Road in 2026 College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to play on the road in the 2026 College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 100 days from the beginning of their 2025 college football season. As fans and experts prepare for the return of Georgia Football, projections for the Dawgs' 2025 season have begun rolling in.
According to CBS Sports, the Bulldogs are projected to be the 10th seed in this year's playoff and will face the Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. This would be the Bulldogs first matchup against Oregon on the road and would be a rematch of the teams' 2022 meeting which the Dawgs won 49-3.
Despite a disappointing finish to the 2024 season and the departure of numerous starters from the previous year. Some analysts remain extremely high on the Bulldogs ahead of the season and believe the Dawgs have an excellent shot at reaching the national championship once again.
"Don't shovel dirt on the Bulldogs just yet after a stunning loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl and mass loss of talent to the NFL." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "Kirby Smart has been here before and is one of only two active head coaches with multiple national titles."
Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season in Sanford Stadium when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Under Kirby Smart the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
