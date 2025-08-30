Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Comments on His First Start in Athens
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton comments on his first start of the 2025 season and first in front of a home crowd.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their first victory of the 2024 season this afternoon as they soundly defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd in their home opener. The game was also the first home start for Gunner Stockton, who earned his first victory of his career.
Stockton finished the afternoon with an impressive 190 yards passing and two touchdowns. The quarterback also rushed for an additional 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, the most by any Georgia quarterback in multiple seasons.
Following the game, Stockton was asked to share his thoughts on his performance and shared how he felt the Bulldogs fanbase delivered on another fantastic atmosphere.
"It was great. It was a great atmosphere," said Stockton. "It's always a good thing to be home, and to just have all of the energy here is an amazing thing."
The quarterback also revealed what it felt like to make his first start in front of the home crowd in Sanford Stadium.
"It was awesome. It's a different feeling when you know you are starting for sure," said Stockton. "But this was a dream come true, and I enjoyed it."
Stockon will look to follow up his week one preformance next week as the Dawgs host Austin Peay in Sanford Stadium. The kickoff for this game will begin at 3:30 and will be aired on the SEC Network.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
