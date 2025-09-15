Georgia Football QB Gunner Stockton Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after the win over Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs came out of Neyland Stadium with their ninth straight win over the Volunteers after a walk-off touchdown in overtime from running back Josh McCray. It was an intense football game that looked like it was going to fall in Tennessee's favor, but the Dawgs found a way to get the win.
A big reason why was the performance of quarterback Gunner Stockton. There were a lot of questions around Stockton heading into this matchup, with this being his first SEC road start, and Stockton passed the test with flying colors.
Stockton finished the game with 304 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also completed 74 percent of passes and did not throw an interception. As a result, Stockton was named SEC offensive player of the week.
The biggest play of the game for Georgia came in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, with Georgia down eight. On fourth down, Stockton threw a perfect pass on the right side of the end zone that allowed wide receiver London Humphreys to make the basket catch for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would go on to get the two-point conversion right after to tie the game.
People wanted to know if Stockton could push the ball down the field and show up in a game where Georgia needed him to and he did exactly that. A good feeling to have as the Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home after a bye this week.
