Georgia Bulldogs Receive Conference Ranking Projections After 2025 SEC Media Days
See where the media believes the Georgia Bulldogs will finish in the conference following SEC Media Days.
The 2025 SEC Media Days have officially concluded as the conference's 16 teams have returned to their respective cities to prepare for their upcoming season. Now that coaches and players have finished addressing the media, the media has released their projections for what the conference standings will be.
According to the rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the second-ranked team in the conference at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are expected to finish behind, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
Last season, the Bulldogs were projected to win the conference last year and lived up to their ranking as they defeated the Texas Longhorns in an overtime classic for the SEC Championship. As the 2025 season approaches, the Dawgs will look to exceed their preseason expectations this season and win their second consecutive SEC Championship.
Winning the conference this season won't come without challenges, however. In addition to difficult road environments in Auburn and Knoxville, the Bulldogs are set to face Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss during the regular season. Teams that are each expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2025 and will likely be ranked inside the top 10 at the time of their matchup with Georgia.
The Bulldogs will begin their regular season on August 30th and will begin conference play on Saturday, September 13th, as the team travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia is currently on an eight-game win streak against the Vols, the longest in school history.
