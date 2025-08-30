Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs' Starting Depth Chart for Matchup Against Marshall Thundering Herd

The Georgia Bulldogs have released a starting depth chart for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart at the Dawg Walk before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. [Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald]
In this story:

After an agonizing season and months of waiting, the wait for Georgia Football is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. 

With kickoff just hours away, the Bulldogs have released a starting depth chart for their week one game. Below are the details.

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Depth Chart (Offense)

Quarterback

  1. Gunner Stockton
  2. Ryan Puglisi
  3. Ryan Montgomery
  4. Colter Ginn
  5. Hezekiah Milender

Running Back

  1. Nate Frazier
  2. Chauncey Bowens
  3. Dwight Phillips Jr.
  4. Cash Jones
  5. Bo Walker
  6. Roderick Robinson II
  7. Josh McCray
  8. Micah Bell

WR (X)

  1. Colbie Young or Noah Thomas
  2. CJ Wiley
  3. Thomas Blackshear

WR (Z)

  1. Dillon Bell or London Humphreys
  2. Talyn Taylor
  3. Jeremy Bell

WR (S)

  1. Zachariah Branch
  2. Sacovie White-Helton
  3. Tyler Williams

Tight End

  1. Oscar Delp
  2. Lawson Luckie
  3. Ethan Barbour
  4. Jaden Reddell
  5. Elyiss Williams
  6. Colton Heinrich

Right Tackle

  1. Earnest Greene III
  2. Bo Hughley
  3. Nyier Daniels

Right Gaurd

  1. Juan Gaston
  2. Michael Uini
  3. Jamal Meriweather

Center

  1. Drew Bobo
  2. Malachi Toliver
  3. Cortez Smith

Left Gaurd

  1. Micah Morris
  2. Daniel Calhoun
  3. Dontrell Glover

Left Tackle

  1. Monroe Freeling
  2. Jahzare Jackson

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Depth Chart (Defense)

Defensive End

  1. Gabe Harris Jr. or Joseph Jonah-Anjonye
  2. JJ Hanne
  3. Justin Greene

Defensive Line

  1. Christen Miller
  2. Xavier McLeod
  3. Josh Horton
  4. Jordan Thomas

Defensive Line

  1. Jordan Hall
  2. Elijah Griffin
  3. Nnamdi Ogboko
  4. Nasir Johsnon

JACK

  1. Quintavius Johnson
  2. Elo Modozie
  3. Kris Jones
  4. Isaiah Gibson
  5. Darren Ikkinagbon
  6. Chase Linton

Inside Linebacker (WILL)

  1. Raylen Wilson
  2. Chris Cole
  3. Terrell Foster
  4. Zayden Walker

Inside Linebacker (MIKE)

  1. CJ Allen
  2. Justin Williams
  3. Terrell Foster
  4. Anthony Kruah

Cornerback

  1. Daniel Harris or Ellis Robinson IV
  2. Jontae Gilbert

Cornerback

  1. Daylen Everette
  2. Demello Jones
  3. Dominick Kelly

Safety (STRONG)

  1. KJ Bolden
  2. JaCorey Thomas
  3. Zion Branch

Safety (FREE)

  1. Kyron Jones or Adrian Maddox

STAR

  1. Joenel Aguero
  2. Jaden Harris
  3. Rasean Dinkins

How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

