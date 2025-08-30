Georgia Bulldogs' Starting Depth Chart for Matchup Against Marshall Thundering Herd
The Georgia Bulldogs have released a starting depth chart for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd
In this story:
After an agonizing season and months of waiting, the wait for Georgia Football is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season.
With kickoff just hours away, the Bulldogs have released a starting depth chart for their week one game. Below are the details.
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Depth Chart (Offense)
Quarterback
- Gunner Stockton
- Ryan Puglisi
- Ryan Montgomery
- Colter Ginn
- Hezekiah Milender
Running Back
- Nate Frazier
- Chauncey Bowens
- Dwight Phillips Jr.
- Cash Jones
- Bo Walker
- Roderick Robinson II
- Josh McCray
- Micah Bell
WR (X)
- Colbie Young or Noah Thomas
- CJ Wiley
- Thomas Blackshear
WR (Z)
- Dillon Bell or London Humphreys
- Talyn Taylor
- Jeremy Bell
WR (S)
- Zachariah Branch
- Sacovie White-Helton
- Tyler Williams
Tight End
- Oscar Delp
- Lawson Luckie
- Ethan Barbour
- Jaden Reddell
- Elyiss Williams
- Colton Heinrich
Right Tackle
- Earnest Greene III
- Bo Hughley
- Nyier Daniels
Right Gaurd
- Juan Gaston
- Michael Uini
- Jamal Meriweather
Center
- Drew Bobo
- Malachi Toliver
- Cortez Smith
Left Gaurd
- Micah Morris
- Daniel Calhoun
- Dontrell Glover
Left Tackle
- Monroe Freeling
- Jahzare Jackson
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Depth Chart (Defense)
Defensive End
- Gabe Harris Jr. or Joseph Jonah-Anjonye
- JJ Hanne
- Justin Greene
Defensive Line
- Christen Miller
- Xavier McLeod
- Josh Horton
- Jordan Thomas
Defensive Line
- Jordan Hall
- Elijah Griffin
- Nnamdi Ogboko
- Nasir Johsnon
JACK
- Quintavius Johnson
- Elo Modozie
- Kris Jones
- Isaiah Gibson
- Darren Ikkinagbon
- Chase Linton
Inside Linebacker (WILL)
- Raylen Wilson
- Chris Cole
- Terrell Foster
- Zayden Walker
Inside Linebacker (MIKE)
- CJ Allen
- Justin Williams
- Terrell Foster
- Anthony Kruah
Cornerback
- Daniel Harris or Ellis Robinson IV
- Jontae Gilbert
Cornerback
- Daylen Everette
- Demello Jones
- Dominick Kelly
Safety (STRONG)
- KJ Bolden
- JaCorey Thomas
- Zion Branch
Safety (FREE)
- Kyron Jones or Adrian Maddox
STAR
- Joenel Aguero
- Jaden Harris
- Rasean Dinkins
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
Other Georgia News:
Published