NFL Legend Tom Brady Praises Georgia Bulldogs Tight End Lawson Luckie on Social Media
NFL legend Tom Brady recently took to social media to praise Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie.
There are few figures in the sport of football as legendary as quarterback Tom Brady. With seven Super Bowl victories, a multitude of records, and arguably one of the biggest underdog stories in the sport, the former quarterback has created a legacy in sports unlike any other.
Given his illustrious prestige, compliments from Brady hold more weight than others. Which is what makes the legend's recent social media post so special for Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie.
Luckie is a junior on the Bulldogs roster who has hauled in 13 passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns. The tight end has also been a massive contributor as a blocker for the Dawgs' offense this season.
Throughout the 2025 regular season, Luckie has helped Georgia by delivering some incredible moments in crunch time, including a three-touchdown performance in a win over the top-10 Ole Miss Rebels earlier this year.
But while Luckie's efforts on the field have been magnificent to say the least, it has been the tight end's efforts off the field that have captured the hearts of millions of Americans. Luckie's 13-year old brother, Cannon currently suffers from FOXG1 syndrome, and battles a litany of medical ailments daily.
Recently, ESPN featured a short story on the bond between Luckie and Cannon, which beautifully illustrated the relationship the two shared. The video has since gone viral for its touching story, and the Luckie family was praised for their dedication to Cannon's health.
Tom Brady Praises Lawson Luckie for Relationship with Brother
Brady, along with numerous other high-profile members of the football world, took to social media to praise Lawson and the rest of the Luckie family for their incredible story. The former quarter also provided a link for members to donate to Cannon's cause.
Brady's kind words towards Luckie and his family are an excellent representation of how highly his family's decision to care for Cannon is respected. However, it also perfectly encapsulates the idea that in life, some things are bigger than football.
Luckie and the rest of the Bulldogs will return to action this Friday as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.