Georgia Bulldogs vs Austin Peay Governors: Final Score Predictions for Week Two
Here are the final score predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs' second matchup of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to be back in Sanford Stadium this Saturday as they prepare for their week two matchup against the Austin Peay Governors. This will be the second all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 1-0.
The Bulldogs are fresh off an impressive week one victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd and are looking to continue their home wins streak, as well as their lengthy win streak against non-power four conference opponents.
As we inch closer to another "Saturday in Athens," the writers at Bulldogs on SI have released their final score predictions for Saturday's game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 49 - Austin Peay 6
Georgia showed in their week one matchup against Marshall that running the football will be a major emphasis this season. With conference play set to begin after this week's matchup, expect Kirby Smart and his staff to continue to work out the kinks of the running game. I do think we will see a few more deep shots from Gunner Stockton in this matchup, however. As far as defense goes, expect another suffocating performance that stifles the Governors' offensive attack.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 48 - Austin Peay 7
It’s another week that the Dawgs will have a chance to get ahead early, and a lot of the young guys will get to take snaps. With the new level dimension of offense added by Zachariah Branch, I think he has another big day for the Dawgs, which will come about after once again not opening much of the playbook. It seems as if the defense is also back to playing a lights-out standard, and I expect more of the same. It’s paramount that the Dawgs play another clean game of football and show they exhibit the required discipline and focus to continue their run that we’ve seen in years past, especially with their first true test in Tennessee coming up next week.
Gage Fulford: Georgia 49 - Austin Peay 0
Georgia will cruise past Austin Peay with a dominant 49-0 victory, showing strength on both sides of the ball. The defense will once again set the tone with Christian Miller, CJ Allen, and Ellis Robinson making big plays to completely shut down the Governors’ offense. On the other side, Gunner Stockton will lead an explosive attack, using his ability to stretch the field with deep throws. Noah Thomas and Colbie Young will shine as downfield targets, hauling in big catches to keep the offense rolling. Meanwhile, the ground game will be just as punishing, with Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips pounding the ball and wearing down the defense to cap off another statement win for the Dawgs.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 42 - Austin Peay 7
I expect to see a bit more aggressive football team on both sides of the football Saturday for Georgia. At least this opponent has a known identity, unlike that Marshall team a week ago. Don’t expect the full offense, however. Get to Knoxville without showing anything if you can manage it. Dawgs dominate, as they should.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 52 - Austin Peay 10
I think you can expect a lot of the same based on what Georgia showed last week. The only difference is I think the offense might be a tad more aggressive in the pass game and I think you'll see the running backs have some more explosive plays. Defensively though I don't think you see antyhing different and why would you want to? Georgia rolls in the week two and is sitting in a good spot heading into week three vs Tennessee.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily