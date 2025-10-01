Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats: Official Injury Report Released Ahead of Game
The SEC has released an official injury report ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' week six matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are just days away from their week six matchup, as the two programs look to return to the win column after each suffering losses to SEC opponents in week five.
This will be the 79th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia has dominated 64-12-2. The Bulldogs have also rattled off 15 straight wins over the Wildcats, and have held Kentucky to less than 20 points in the previous eight contests.
Both teams are battling some injuries as they head into this matchup. As required by the SEC, the two programs have released a full injury report ahead of the matchup. As the buildup to this week's contest continues, additional updates to the report will be made.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats Official Injury Report
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as official injury reports are released by the SEC. Reports are expected to be made available at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
