Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: Final Score Predictions for Week 3 Matchup
Here are the final score predictions for Georgia's week three matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their third college football game of the season as they prepare to open SEC play against the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the 55th matchup between these two historic programs in a series that Georgia leads 29-23-2.
With gameday just over 48 hours away. The Bulldogs on SI crew has brought forth their final predictions and thoughts on the game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 23 - Tennessee 17
Georgia's past successes against Tennessee (and specifically Josh Heupel's offense) are certainly reasons for confidence heading into this matchup. However, there is also a handful of reasons to be concerned ahead of this matchup. Quarterback Joey Aguilar and the Volunteers' offense appear to be much more equipped to score points that Tennessee's previous offenses and the defense is still extremely tough. It will not be easy, but I believe the Bulldogs rushing attack will be the difference-maker in this game and will allow for Georgia to leave Knoxville with a 23-17 victory over the Vols.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 24, Tennessee 17
Kirby Smart has never allowed Tennessee to score more than 17 points under Josh Heupel. That's the stat that I keep going back to in this one. That and the fact that Georgia's corners and Georga's defense as a whole is built to maintain this Tennessee offense. Gunner Stockton has been a hot topic offensively for the Bulldogs heading into this one, but if they are able to establish the run and play defense, it may not matter how well Stockton plays.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 24 - Tennessee 10
The Dawgs head into Knoxville for their first road game of the year, and also Gunner Stockton’s first true road game start of his career. Georgia has won 8 straight against Tennessee by two touchdowns at least. Tennessee some off-the-page talent, but it seems as if Kirby Smart has an answer for everything a Josh Heupel offense is ready to do. I expect that streak to continue and the Georgia defense to certify who they are. I also expect this to be the week Stockton really gets comfortable and starts to rip the ball downfield, especially with Tennessee missing their two starting corners. If Stockton is able to get his weapons the ball on explosive plays, the Dawgs will dominate.
Gage Fulford: Georgia 35 - Tennessee 17
#6 Georgia will take down #15 Tennessee 35-17 behind a breakout performance from quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has his coming-out game by picking apart the Volunteers’ secondary. Stockton connects for two big touchdown passes, one to Colbie Young and another to Zachariah Branch, showing off his ability to lead the Bulldogs’ offense in big moments. On the other side of the ball, Georgia’s defense proves too much for Joey Aguilar, applying relentless pressure and bringing him down for four sacks. With the offense clicking and the defense overwhelming Tennessee, the Dawgs secure their first SEC win in commanding fashion.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 24 - Tennessee 17
I’m a “until you show me” predictor. And until Josh Heupel and this Tennessee offense can show me they can topple this Georgia defense, I pick Georgia. Tennessee’s offensive system is predicated on spreading you out to run into lighter boxes. Georgia’s entire defensive identity since Kirby Smart has arrived has been about stopping the run with the fewest amount of bodies dedicated to the run as possible. It’s what they do. The offense does enough to get out of Neyland alive and with a win
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily