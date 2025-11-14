Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns - Final Score Predictions and Analysis
Final score predictions ahead of Georgia's massive week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns in Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from the final conference matchup of the 2025 regular season as the Dawgs prepare to host the Texas Longhorns in Athens for the first time in series history.
Saturday's game will have much at stake, as both teams are squarely in the race for the College Football playoff. A loss for either team would greatly dimish their liklihood of reaching this year's tournament.
With nearly all preperations for this massive game complete, the crew at Bulldogs on SI has released their final predictions for Saturday's Game.
Final Predictions for Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 28 - Texas 20
Both of these teams are heading into this week's matchup coming off of arguably their best performances all season, so it's hard to predict which version you are going to get on Saturday. But the history of this season tells me that the Texas offense has had some major issues protecting the quarterback, making accurate throws, and running the football. There's a definite possibility all of those issues have been fixed, but my gut tell's me that Georgia's defense will have the edge in this game.
Jonathan Williams: Georiga 31 - Texas 20
Texas has seemed to figure something on offense over the past couple of games but Georgia has been a tough out all season. Georgia’s lone loss this season required a near perfect performance from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, and it’s hard to imagine Arch Manning replicating that on Saturday. I think Georgia’s defense continues to build on what they have shown the past couple of games and Gunner Stockton and the offense do the rest to pick up a massive win.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 31 - Texas 27
Originally this week, when looking at this matchup, I was thinking defensive battle. Two great defensive rosters that control the line of scrimmage at extremely high rates. Though the more I study these two quarterbacks, particularly late in games, the more I think we are in for quite a potential battle in the second half of this football game. I think Georgia out explosives Texas in the second half. Dawgs win 31-27
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will begin their week 12 matchup on Saturday, November 15th inside Sanford Satdium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 7:30 and coverage will be made available on ABC.