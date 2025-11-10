ABC Announces Broadcast Crew For Georgia Bulldogs Matchup Against the Texas Longhorns
ABC has announced that will crew will be handling broadcast responsibilities for the Georgia Bulldogs matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2025 regular season, as the two teams prepare to face off in the iconic Sanford Stadium for the first time in history.
This year's matchup will be the third time these teams have played in just two years, as the Bulldogs and Longhorns faced each other twice during the 2024 season. Georgia won both contests, one of which included a dramatic overtime finish in the SEC Championship.
While this week's contest won't be for an SEC Championship title, it will still have lasting effects on the college football world, as both teams are squarely in the mix to reach the College Football Playoff. Both Georgia and Texas reached last year's tournament, with each team falling just short of postseason glory.
Who is Calling the Game Between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns?
As the kick-off for this high-octane matchup draws near, more and more details surrounding the SEC showdown have begun to be revealed.
One of the latest revelations made is which broadcast crew will be calling Saturday's game. According to reports, Saturday's crew will consist of Chris Fowler, who will handle play-by-play responsibilities, and Kirk Herbstreit, who will provide color commentary. Both Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will be responsible for sideline reporting.
The crew of Herbstreit, Fowler, Rowe, and Rutledge is one of the more respected broadcast teams in college football, and speaks to the impact and prestige that Saturday's matchup is expected to have on the sport.
Fowler and Herbstreit last called Georgia's exciting victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in Athens. In that game, the Dawgs erased a two-score fourth quarter deficit to earn a 43-35 win against the fifth-ranked Rebels. The Bulldogs will be looking to earn yet another victory against a high-profile opponent this Saturday.
With a win, Georgia will close out its conference schedule in extremely strong fashion, winning seven of its eight matchups against SEC opponents. With a loss, the Dawgs will be in a "do-or-die" situation for the remainder of the season, should they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.
Georgia and Texas are scheduled to begin their week 12 regular season matchup on Saturday, November 15th, in Athens, Georgia. Kick off for this game is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.