Georgia Bulldogs Who Can Increase Their Draft Stock the Most at Pro Day
Here are a few former Bulldogs who can do themselves the most favors in this year's Pro Day for the University of Georgia.
The University of Georgia will be hosting its annual Pro Day this week in Athens as NFL scouts from all 32 teams travel to the Classic City to see Bulldog prospects complete a handful of workouts and drills. For some, Pro Day is a great opportunity to validate/increase one's draft stock. For others, it is one final opportunity to prove to NFL teams that they are worth a selection in this year's NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs are expected to have over a dozen former players participating in this year's event. With so many former Dawgs hoping to make one final impression on NFL scouts and coaches, here are a few Bulldogs who have the most to gain from Pro Day
Dan Jackson
After controversially not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, safety Dan Jackson is a former Bulldog who has arguably the most to prove as numerous teammates were adamant that he deserved to be selected in the NFL Draft. Jackson was one of the leading tacklers on the Dawgs' defense for the 2024 season and was praised numerous times by experts and analysts for his style of play. A strong showing at this year's event could solidify his draft stock as an NFL safety.
Chaz Chambliss
Another player who did not receive an invite to the combine, Chaz Chambliss, was one of the Bulldogs' most consistent defensive pieces on the line of scrimmage and led the team in sacks for the 2024 season. A solid Pro Day preformance for Chambliss could be the difference in being selected or undrafted in this year's NFL Draft.
Arian Smith
Pro Days are an excellent opportunity for players at the wide receiver position to showcase their route running and catching skills. Given that there were questions about drops surrounding the Bulldogs' receiver room this past season, Arian Smith is a player who could also benefit greatly from Pro Day. The wideout showcased his blazing speed at the combine and could advertise his route running and pass-catching abilities strongly during his Pro Day.
Xavier Truss
Xavier Truss is an interesting prospect for NFL teams simply because of the versatility that he possesses. The Bulldogs' offensive lineman is capable of playing at all five spots on the offensive line and has an excellent opportunity to prove that he is capable of doing so in the NFL with a strong workout. Truss' more than 30 starts and proven athleticism could help make him a fantastic draft prospect.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was arguably Georgia's biggest winner from the NFL Combine earlier this month and could follow up his performance with another solid workout in Athens. The Bulldog can also lay some questions about injuries and durability to rest with a second strong performance.
The University of Georgia will host this year's NFL Pro Day on Wednesday, March 12th, in Athens, Georgia. A time and TV network have not yet been announced for this event.
