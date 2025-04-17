Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Following Spring Scrimmage
A Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has elected to enter the transfer following the Dawgs' spring scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs spring camp has come to a close, which means the NCAA's spring portal window will open shortly thereafter. With such a talented roster, it is expected that the Dawgs will have a handful of entries to the portal this season.
The latest Bulldog to announce that they will be entering the transfer portal is wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who had been suspended indefinitely following an arrest for a reckless driving incident that took place earlier this year.
As a freshman, Tuggle hauled in three receptions for 34 yards during the Dawgs' 2024 season and was expected to have a larger role in the Bulldogs' offense this season. He flirted with departing from the Bulldogs roster and entered the transfer portal following Georgia's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, but eventually announced that he would be returning to Georgia ahead of the 2025 season.
However, Tuggle's entrance into the portal this go-round likely indicates the conclusion of his career with the Georgia Bulldogs, as the path to returning to the field this season seemed slim. With Tuggle in the portal, the Bulldogs will rely on their remaining cast of pass catchers to supplement their offense during the 2025 season. The Bulldogs added a pair of transfer wide receivers to the room this offseason in Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Both are expected have major roles on the Dawgs offense this year.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
