Georgia Bulldogs With a Chance to Avenge Only Loss From 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a chance to avenge their only loss from the past season as they face the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.
Since the turn of the decade, losses for the University of Georgia's football program have been few and far between. But when they do lose, the Dawgs almost always seem to get their revenge. The Bulldogs will have a chance to continue this trend on Saturday when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide.
Alabama handed Georgia its only loss of the 2023 season as they defeated the Dawgs by a score of 27-24 in the SEC Championship. The loss would ultimately leave the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff and doom their chances for a historic three-peat.
Though, Alabama's roster and coaching staff have undergone some massive changes since the last time these two teams shared the field. Defeating the Tide on their home turf and avenging the only loss of the 2023 college football season would make a victory that much sweeter for Georgia fans.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
