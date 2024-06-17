Georgia Comes in at No. 1 in Latest College Football Power Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have come in at the number one spot in the latest college football power rankings.
Georgia football's 2023 season wouldn't be deemed as a disappointment, but they came up short of their ultimate goal of making the college football playoff. Now as they prepare for the 2024 season, people are riding high on the Bulldogs and view them as the favorites to win this year's title, and the latest college football power rankings resemble that.
PFF released their power rankings for the upcoming college football season and the Georgia Bulldogs sat at the top. The rankings were based on several metrics such as percentage to make a bowl, strength of schedule and projected chance to make the college football playoff. Georgia was given a 26.5% chance to win the SEC this season and a near 19% chance to win the national title.
Georgia ranked ahead of teams like Texas and Michigan inside of the top three. The Wolverines are an interesting team to be listed that high considering the amount of players they lost to the NFL draft this offseason and the fact that Jim Harbaugh is with the Los Angeles Chargers now.
Georgia will have to maneuver through a tough schedule this season. They have road games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss with home games against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. But they continue to be viewed as one of the favorites due to some key returning pieces on both sides of the ball such as quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams.
