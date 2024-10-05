Georgia Defensive Lineman Suffers Injury Against Auburn
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Auburn Tigers. Here are the details we know.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their fifth game of the season as they are hosting their long-time rivals, the Auburn Tigers. Unfortunately, a Georgia player was injured during the contest.
Defensive lineman Christen Miller suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as more details are revealed.
Georgia vs Auburn Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Game Time Decision
- Mykel Williams, LB, Game Time Decision
- Jared Wilson, OL, Game Time Decision
Auburn
- Tyler Scott, DB, Out
- Champ Anthony, DB, Out
- Brandon Frazier, TE, Out
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
