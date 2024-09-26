Georgia Defensive Streak Likely to End Against Alabama on Saturday
As Saturday's matchup against Alabama approaches, this Georgia Bulldogs streak is likely in great jeopardy.
The Georgia Bulldogs have one of their biggest matchups of the season ahead as they travel to Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be the Dawgs' first regular season game against Alabama since the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs are entering this game with a massive regular season win streak under their belt, as it has been nearly four years since the Dawgs lost a non-post-season game. While that streak is certainly in jeopardy this Saturday, there is another streak that will likely come to an end.
Georgia, which has always been known for its vaunt defenses under Kirby Smart, has not allowed an offensive touchdown in four straight games. A streak that dates back to the 2023 season when the Bulldogs trounced the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.
While this streak is almost unheard of in the modern age of college football, it will likely come to an end on Saturday when the Bulldogs face Alabama. The Crimson Tide have scored more than 40 points in all three of their regular season games and will almost certainly reach the endzone at least once this Saturday.
While the Dawgs may not keep Alabama out of the endzone Saturday, the Bulldogs'' defensive prowess can give Georgia an excellent chance at defeating Alabama on the road. Something that has not been accomplished since 2007.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
