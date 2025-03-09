Georgia Depth Chart - What The Bulldogs Defense Looks Like for Spring Practice
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin Spring Practice in less than a week. We take a look at what the defensive depth chart could look like as practice begins.
Spring practice is a time of evaluation and improvement for College Football programs across the country. Teams have fifteen practices to evaluate where their new roster rests as the summer approaches and the fall schedules are nearing.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a season that saw another SEC Title added to their collection and a dissapointing loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. We take a look at the defensive depth chart as spring ball begins.
Nose Tackle:
NT1 - Xavier McLeod
NT2 - Nasir Johnson
NT3 - Nhamdi Ogboko
The Georgia Bulldogs watched Jordan Davis start for three seasons and Nazir Stackhouse start for two straight seasons at the nose tackle position. It's up for grabs heading into the 2025 season. It requires a body north of 6'4, and 315+ pounds, and there are only so many of those on the roster, led by Xavier McLeod.
Defensive Tackle:
DT1 - Christen Miller*
DT2 - Jordan Hall
DT3 - Jordan Thomas
DT4 - Elijah Griffin
With Christen Miller expected to be out this spring (shoulder), there's plenty of opportunity for the rest of the roster. Jordan Hall needs to play an explosive playmaking role for this defense in 2025. Freshman DT Elijah Griffin will have plenty of eyes on him this spring as well.
Defensive End:
DE1 - Gabe Harris*
DE2 - Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
DE3 - Justin Greene
The Defensive End position has become increasingly thin over the last several years due to the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs had not one, but two players declare for the NFL Draft early this last season. The Bulldogs will need Joseph Jonah-Ajonye to play a pivotal role this fall.
JACK:
JACK1 - Quintavios Johnson
JACK2 - Isaiah Gibson
JACK2 - Chris Cole
Another position that's seen plenty of NFL players depart from the room ahead of schedule, the JACK position is relatively thin. Quintavious Johnson will be playing a lot this season, as will invoming freshman Isaiah Gibson. LB, Chris Cole could potentially get some burn here on pass rushing downs as well.
Linebackers
First Unit: CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson
Second Unit: Justin Williams and Chris Cole
Third Unit: Terrell Foster and Kristopher Jones
Undoubtedly Georgia's deepest and most talented unit on the entire roster, the inside linebackers will have plenty of responsibility in maintaining this defensive standard across the board. Allen and Wilson have plenty of experience and Williams and Cole are perhaps the most talented duo the Bulldogs have signed in quite some time at the position.
STAR:
STAR1 - Joenel Aguero
STAR2 - Kyron Jones
STAR3 - Adrian Maddox
This position in the nickel will be influx quite a bit you'd imagine. Adrian Maddox was brought in from UAB to play some role on this defense, he will likely be a nickel cover corner on obvious passing downs, or at least could provide that skillset. Aguero is the returning starter and hoping for a fully healthy season.
Cornerbacks:
First Unit: Daniel Harris and Daylen Everette*
Second Unit: Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson
Another position group that's extremely healthy at the moment. Daylen Everettte is expected to be limited this spring due to offseason surgery. Everette's abscence will allow for Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson, and Demello Jones to all rotate in with the first unit. All three players will get a tremendous amount of reps this spring.
Safeties:
KJ Bolden, JaCorey Thomas, and ........
There's no doubt Georgia has their future super star in the form of KJ Bolden. He started as a true freshman a year ago and returns and the unquestioned leader in the back end. JaCorey Thomas is a player that's been on roster for several years and has been serviceable when called upon. However, apart from those two, there's nobody on the roster with meaningful in-game expereince. There is however plenty of talented options. Zion Branch and Jaiden Harris enter the room with tremendous promise and experience.
