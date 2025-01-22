Georgia Football Breaks an NFL Draft Record in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Three former Georgia Bulldogs were projected to go inside of the top 15 in the latest NFL mock draft.
It's that time of year again. The college football season is officially over which means attention now shifts to the NFL playoffs and then to the NFL draft. That also means mock drafts are a hot topic right now. The Georgia Bulldogs have a good number of draft-eligible players this cycle as they do most years and a few of them are staring down first-round grades.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his latest first round mock draft and he not only had three former Bulldogs going in the first round, but all three inside of the top 15. And according to ESPN's research, that would be a draft record for one team to have that many players go that early in the draft in the same year. Here is who they were and what Kiper had to say about them.
Mykel Williams, DE, New York Jets, 7th overall
"I'm getting the sense that Williams will get drafted higher than most expect -- he's No. 12 on my board -- and he could give New York more presence off the edge. He needs coaching (Aaron Glenn would be great for his development if the Jets hire him) and has room to grow with his pass-rush technique. But I see the potential for 10-12 sacks per season here. Williams reminds me of another former Georgia edge rusher who didn't have the college stats but absolutely had the talent: Travon Walker. So while five sacks -- Williams did miss time with an ankle injury -- might make you pause, know that he looks the part and has the traits to be a force in the NFL."
Jalon Walker, LB, Carolina Panthers, 8th overall
"Carolina gave up 6.0 yards per play and 31.4 points per game this season, both last in the NFL. Regardless of what you think of quarterback Bryce Young's long-term potential, it's tough to win games with a defense that allows that many points. Walker is versatile, and he can line up as a traditional off-ball linebacker or edge rusher. His game is all about speed-to-power, and no matter where you put him, he can get into the backfield to blow up plays. He had 6.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss this season, and he'd be a fit in coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit."
Malaki Starks, S, Miami Dolphins, 13th overall
"No college defense has ever had three players go this early in the same year, per ESPN Research, but Starks could join the early run on Bulldogs. He closes well and makes plays on the ball. With 67 tackles this season, he works well in space. And he's versatile, lining up as a traditional safety and over the slot. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer-- the Dolphins' starting safeties -- are both free agents this offseason, so Miami could certainly address the back end here. An offensive or defensive line upgrade could also be the move, though."
