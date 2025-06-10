Georgia Football Covers Up List of Best College Football Plays Since 2000
The Georgia Bulldogs were all over the list of ESPN's best 25 players over the last 25 years, but for all of the wrong reasons.
We are 25 years into this century, and there have been some historic plays that have happened on college football fields over the years. Some of those plays involved Georgia, and the Bulldogs made ESPN's list of the top 25 best plays in college football since 2000, but unfortunately, it's for all of the wrong reasons.
First up on the list at No. 4 was 2nd and 26. A moment in which Georgia was just a few plays away from winning it's first national title in over 30 years in Kirby Smart's second season as head coach. As would happen multiple times after that game too though, Nick Saban found a way.
At No. 7 was the Prayer at Jordan-Hare. Quarterback Aaron Murray had completed an inconceivable comeback on the road against the Auburn Tigers, only for a hail mary attempt on fourth down to bounce right into the hands of the Auburn wide receiver and win the game.
Those two plays made the list, but somehow there was no mention of Kelee Ringo sealing the 2021 national championship via a pick-six. That play not only secured the win for Georgia, but it ended a losing streak to Alabama, and it ended a 40+ year national title drought for the program. It was also Kirby Smart's first-ever win over Saban. Seems worthy of a top 25 spot, but not according to ESPN.
