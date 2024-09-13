Georgia Football Defensive Back Arrested Ahead of Kentucky Game
Georgia football arrested ahead of matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in their first conference matchup of the season, but some bad news struck the program. Defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested on Thursday evening for reckless driving, operations of an unregistered vehicle without a current license plate/verification decal, window tint for having no proof of insurance and for not wearing a seatbelt, according to Athens-Clarke county arrest records
Harris has been competing with Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey for the starting defensive back job alongside Daylen Everette. Harris is a true sophomore and received playing last year with the Bulldogs and has been involved on the defense this season as well. So far this season, Harris has logged four total tackles on the season.
Coming out of high school, Harris was rated as a four-star prospect, the 19th-best defensive back in the class and the 36th-best player in the state of Florida, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He was part of the 2023 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs out of Gulliver Prep High School.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily