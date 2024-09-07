Georgia Football Defensive Lineman Suffers Injury vs Tennessee Tech
A Georgia Bulldog was injured during the Dawgs' contest against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
The Georgia Bulldogs are competing in their first home game of the 2024 college football season as they are facing the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Sadly, the one of the Dawgs appears to have suffered an injury as defensive lineman Nasir Johnson went down on a play in the fourth quarter and is currently receiving attention from the medical staff.
Coming into this game, the Bulldogs were facing a handful of injuries to some key players. While the Dawgs should have this game in hand, remaining as healthy as possible will be a must as the Dawgs' difficult 2024 season continues.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates on the situation as they occur.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
