Georgia Football Depth Chart Check - What the Return of Dillon Bell Means for Bulldogs
Georgia receiver Dillon Bell returns to the depth chart in 2025. How will his roll change for the Bulldogs and can he improve?
After a year marked by questionable performances, Dillion Bell is poised to return to his old form, as Georgia football fans anticipate the electric playmaking abilities he showcased during his earlier years. The offseason is abuzz with excitement over the influx of fresh talent at Georgia, and the combination of Bell’s skills, new receiving weapons, and a strategic offensive game plan could make for an explosive 2025 season. With the addition of standout recruits and transfers like Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, and a host of promising freshmen receivers—including CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, and Elyiss Williams—there are numerous ways to reintegrate Bell into Georgia’s offense, allowing him to strive like his old self and be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Reclaiming the Spotlight: A Return to Versatility
In 2023, Georgia utilized Bell’s versatility in a manner that allowed him to become a critical weapon. Jet sweeps, motion-based plays, and lining Bell up at running back were integral to the Bulldogs’ offensive strategy, and these methods could serve as a key to bringing out the best in Bell once again.
Bell’s agility and speed make him an ideal candidate for jet sweeps. This tactic, where the receiver is motioned across the field and given the ball at full speed, exploits his ability to turn the corner and pick up big yards. Georgia’s use of Bell in this role in 2023 showed flashes of his potential, and with even more speed and explosiveness surrounding him this year, jet sweeps could become a staple of the offense. The addition of fast and highly skilled receivers like Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas also means Bell will have fewer defenders focused solely on him, giving him more room to operate.
With the addition of Thomas and freshman CJ Wiley, Bell's responsibilties as an X-receiver will demonish, allowing him to excel at what he does naturally.
Question that all Georgia fans are wondering: Why the drops
There could be numerous reasons for the drops not seeing the ball well, taking their eyes off the ball, or most of the time giving credit to the defender for playing the ball correctly. Dillion Bell was asked to do a lot of different things this year with Georgia’s offense playing a receiver spot also called “X” that increases roles as he was opposed to. I feel very certain Dilllion Bell will have a huge impact on this Georgia 2025 roster getting him back to his 2023 old self. Another cool story is he will be playing along with his brother Micah Bell who transferred from Vanderbilt. That will also be a pretty cool storyline for the Bell Brothers. Every Georgia fan should be hopeful for the return of Dillion Bell.
