Georgia Football Dominating the NFL in This Key Statistic
The Georgia Bulldogs are dominating the NFL in this key statistic since the year 2000.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become an NFL pipeline over the years under head coach Kirby Smart. They broke the NFL draft record a couple of years ago and have continued to flood the professional football league with talent every single year. However, based on this stat, putting talent into league, specifically on defense, is nothing new for the Bulldogs.
Since the year 2000, former Bulldogs have recorded a staggering 1,004 sacks in the NFL. These numbers are from linebackers and defensive linemen only. That ranks first amongst the list and the next highest is Ohio State with 715.
There have been some memorable names over the years to produce in the NFL after playing at Georgia. Justin Houston, Geno Atkins and Richard Seymour are just a couple of names to note. Other names like Leonard Floyd, Travon Walker and Roquan Smith are some more recent names that have been highly productive during their NFL careers.
There are a litany of former Bulldogs to continue their football careers into the NFL and wreak havoc in defenses, but this stat really puts it into perspective of just how dominant former Georgia players have been on defenses for the last two decades. And based on the talent pool that Kirby Smart is turning out every single year, that likely won't slow down any time soon.
Some names in this year's draft class that continue carrying the torch on this front are linebacker Smael Mondon, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, defensive lineman Warren Brinson, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
