Georgia Football Expected to Hire New Staff Member
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to add a seasoned and well-traveled coach to their staff for the 2025 season, with Jimmy Brumbaugh reportedly set to join the program. Brumbaugh, a former standout defensive lineman at Auburn University, brings a wealth of experience to Athens, having coached at several major college football programs over the past two decades.
Brumbaugh’s playing career began at Auburn, where he made his mark on the defensive line. He later returned to his alma mater in 2022, serving as Auburn’s defensive line coach and bringing his expertise back to the Plains.
Before his most recent stint at Auburn, Brumbaugh was a key member of Tennessee’s coaching staff in 2020. There, he held dual roles as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, contributing to the Volunteers’ efforts to reestablish a dominant presence in the SEC trenches.
Brumbaugh also made a significant impact during his time at Kentucky, serving as the Wildcats’ defensive line coach from 2013 to 2016. During his four-year tenure in Lexington, he helped develop several standout defensive linemen and played a role in the program’s defensive scheme.
In addition to his SEC experience, Brumbaugh has held coaching roles at other major programs, including Oregon, Colorado, and Maryland. His ability to develop talent and recruit at a high level has made him a valuable asset across the college football landscape.
Now, with Georgia expected to bring him on board, Brumbaugh will have the opportunity to contribute to one of the nation’s premier programs. His extensive résumé and familiarity with SEC competition make him a strong addition to Kirby Smart’s staff as the Bulldogs continue their push for national dominance in 2025 and beyond.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily