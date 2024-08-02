What We Learned About Georgia Day One of Fall Camp
What we learned about Georgia's football after one day of fall camp ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Georgia's football program officially got things kicked off on Thursday as fall camp started up. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media and players took the practice field on day one to start preparing for the 2024 college football season. Despite being just one day in, we learned some new information, so here is what we learned after day one of fall camp.
KJ Bolden Going to Be an Early Contributor
Kirby Smart during his press conference talked about getting Bolden prepared for the season during fall camp. It's not often that a true freshman gets thrown into the mix on defense but it sounds like Bolden is going to earn that right this season. Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson are expected to be the starters at safety this season, but Bolden will be in contention for the third spot right behind them on the depth chart. Bolden already looks the part of an SEC football player in year one and if he stays on track, he will be an early contributor on defense this season.
Running Back Room a Full Go
The biggest question for Georgia's running back room this season was when Branson Robinson was going to be back and fully healthy. Smart said yesterday that Robinson would be a full participant at practice and is ready to go for the season. This is substantial news for the Bulldogs after Robinson had to miss the entire 2023 season, and with him back in the mix, that position group is immensely deep.
The rotation remains with Trevor Etienne as the number one, Roderick Robinson right behind him and B. Robinson as the third guy, but having all three of those players healthy is the biggest news. True freshman Nate Frazier, much like Bolden, also already looks the part of an SEC football player. He is another name to pay attention to this season for freshmen who could be contributors in year one. Also should be noted that Frazier is rocking No. 3.
Benjamin Yurosek Needs Some Time
This shouldn't be much of a surprise as Yurosek did not arrive at Georgia until late this summer. Smart even mentioned at the podium that he has not yet really gotten to Yurosek on the field much. The Stanford transfer tight end is expected to play a role in the offense but will some time to adjust before he is a full-go in the tight end room. For the time being, Lawson Luckie is serving as the backup behind Oscar Delp while Yurosek gets up to speed.
WR Rotation as Expected
With the news of Rara Thomas being dismissed from the team, it created a shake at wide receiver. Dillon Bell is set up to be the starter at X with Colbie Young as the number two, Arian Smith now is set to be the starter at Y with London Humphreys right behind him and Dominic Lovett will start at slot with Anthony Evans as the next man up. The ideal situation here is that Young will eventually turn into the guy at X which will then allow Bell to move around more in the offense this season, but still a really solid group of receivers for Georgia to work with on offense.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily