Georgia Football Freshmen Who Are Set to Make an Impact in Year One
A look at the true freshmen who are set to make an impact for Georgia in year one.
Last season, Georgia's roster was littered with veteran football players. This season, it's a younger football team, something head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned multiple times throughout the offseason. As a result, the Bulldogs have some true freshmen who are set to make an impact in their first season with the team.
Juan Gaston, OL
It didn't take long for Georgia to realize they got a great football player in Juan Gaston this offseason. Not only does he play like an SEC football player as a true freshman, but he is built like one. Throw in the fact that he has shown the ability to play both guard and tackle, and he became an immediate asset to the offensive line room. Fans should be ready to see Gaston get a lot of action in the first game of the season against Marshall and for the remainder of the year.
Elijah Griffin, DL
Despite the fact that Georgia has names like Christen Miller, Xzaiver McLeod, Jordan Hall and Nasir Johnson on the interior of the defensive line, Griffin is going to get into the mix this season. Georgia has produced some high-caliber defensive line players over the last few seasons, and Griffin is on track to be added to that list by the end of his college career.
JJ Hanne, DL
This wasn't your standard recruit coming out of high school. Hanne, who is from Germany, started playing high school football in the state of California a few years ago and he has earned the right to playing time this season. Not only that, but Hanne also earned a blue guardian cap at practice, which means he has displayed passion, fire and energy during fall camp.
Isaiah Gibson, DE
Gibson's path to playing time looked like it was going to be expedited when he first arrived at Georgia, but the Bulldogs have since found some more depth at his position. With that said, Gibson will still see the field this season, as he has shown that he is too good a football player to be relegated to the sidelines in 2025.
Bo Walker, RB
Similar to Gibson's situation, there are still a few names ahead of Walker on the depth chart. There have been a lot of positive things said about Walker during fall camp, though, so it seems like he will get some opportunities to earn some carries this season as a freshman.
CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor, WR
These two are grouped together because their path to playing time is very similar, despite being two different types of receivers. Georgia added both Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch to the wide receiver room on top of bringing back names like London Humphreys, Dillon and Colbie Young. The Bulldogs won't have to rely on their true freshmen at wide receiver, but Taylor and Wiley will both certainly see the field at points throughout the season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily