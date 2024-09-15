Georgia Football Game Balls From Win Against Kentucky Wildcats
Georgia football players who earned game balls against the Kentucky Wildcats.
It was by no means the prettiest of wins for the Georgia Bulldogs but nonetheless, they added another tally to the win collumn. Georgia managed to find a way to beat Kentucky on the road in Lexington by a final score of 13-12. Despite it not being Georgia's best game, there were still some players that played well on Saturday and earned game balls after their performance.
Jalon Walker, LB
Walker did not record a single sack or TDL last night but he lived in Kentucky's backfield for the entire game. Anytime the Wildcats dropped back Brock Vandagriff, number 11 was in the backfield creating havoc. Walker was a force that could not be stopped for Georgia and he played a massive role in the game despite what the box score might say.
Julian Humphrey, DB
Humphrey was perhaps the best playmaker in the secondary on Saturday night. He had a crucial pass deflection late in the game that forced Kentucky to get off of the field and it seemed like he was always in position to make a play. He has been in the midst of a position battle for the starting job at defensive back alongside Daylen Everette and he might have just locked that down for good against Kentucky.
Trevor Etienne, RB
It was not the offense's best performance but running back Trevor Etienne stepped up in crucial moments to help keep the sticks moving. He. finished the game with 79 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards and just two games into the year for him, he has been everything he was made out to be during the offseason for the Dawgs. Georgia didn't find too much success on the ground against Kentucky, but when they did, it was usually because Etienne was making some special plays.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily