Georgia Football Hires Garrett Cox To The Defensive Staff

Former Alabama assistants, including Garrett Cox added to the staff in Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs have made yet another staff addition entering the 2025 college football season. LB assitant, Garrett Cox has been added, per reports.

The Georgia Football offseasons normally see a good bit of turnover, both on the coaching staff and the roster. The roster has seen more than a dozen players enter the NFL Draft and more than 20 athletes enter the transfer portal. However, they haven't seen as much attrition on the coaching staff this offseason. Not a single assitant coach has departed from the roster, in fact, they've made drastic additions to arguably one of the sport's best coaching staff.

Wednesday's news is that former TCU defensive analyst, Garrett Cox is expected to be hired on staff at Georgia, per Matt Zenitz. Cox has spent time at TCU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Alabama where he worked with both Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann. Cox's background as a linebacker specialist is the presumed area of expertise he's being added to provide to Georgia's staff.

Former Alabama assistants, including Garrett Cox added to the staff in Athens.
In the above photo, Glenn Schumann, Dan Lanning, and Mel Tucker have all at some point joined Kirby Smart's staff in Athens. Garrett Cox becomes the latest to become a Bulldogs assistant. Lanning is now the head coach for the Oregon Ducks, with Schumann being the DC in Athens. Also pictured is Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier.

