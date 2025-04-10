Georgia Football Injury Report - Who's Expect to Be Out for G-Day
Saturday's G-Day Scrimmage is our only public chance to see the 2025 Georgia Bulldogs until late August. Today, we take a look at the Bulldogs that aren't expected to participate.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off their annual G-Day Spring scrimmage this Saturday. There's no indication on what the actual stucture of the event will be, there's no television broadcast for those at home either. However, there is expected to be a relatively healthy Georgia Football team on Saturday.
The Bulldogs entered the spring with several players already expected to miss all of 15 practices or at least be limited during the spring.
Georgia Football Injury Report
Pre-Spring Injuries:
- Gabe Harris, EDGE - Shoulder
- Christen Miller, DT - Shoulder
- Daylen Everette, CB - Sports Hernia
- Monroe Freeling, OT - Shoulder
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Foot
- Roderick Robinson - Foot
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Ryan Montgomery - Knee
- Colton Heinrich - Shoulder
- Jaylan Morgan - Shoulder
- Brett Thorson, Knee
Spring Practice Injuries
Since the beginning of spring practice, the Bulldogs have remained pretty healthy, only suffering three injuries that we’ve been able to report to date. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun suffered an injury that put him out for the remainder of the spring.
Freshman WR, Tyler Williams, suffered an ankle injury that required surgery, and he is out for the spring as well.
Two-year starter at offensive tackle, Earnest Greene has suffered a hand injury during spring practice, but has remained active and is practicing with a club on his hand.
It should be noted that Georgia also had to indefinitely suspend both WR, Nitro Tuggle and OL, Marques Easley, for driving-related incidents that occurred this spring. They will not be available this weekend either.
