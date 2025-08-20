Georgia Football Lands Three Players on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players List
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed three players on ESPN's top 100 college football players list.
In a week and a half, the Georgia Bulldogs will be teeing it off between the hedges at 3:30 PM vs Marshall. Kirby Smart and his staff have constructed yet another talented roster, and the defensive side specifically has some of high-end players.
ESPN provided some evidence to back up that statement as three Bulldogs made the network's top 100 players in college football list. Safety KJ Bolden was ranked No. 80, defensive lineman Christen Miller came in at No. 56 and linebacker CJ Allen came in at No. 38.
Here is what what was said about each player:
KJ Bolden:
"After playing in 14 games and starting two as a freshman, Bolden is being counted on to become a leader in Georgia's secondary," Mark Schlabach wrote. "With safeties Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson departing for the NFL, the sophomore is now the Bulldogs' last line of defense. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after finishing fifth on the team with 59 tackles in 2024."
Christen Miller:
"After a couple of injury-plagued seasons, Miller finally showed flashes of the player he could be in 2024," Schlabach wrote. "He had five tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure in Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in a CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. At 6-3, 310 pounds, the junior needs to be a difference-maker in the middle of the defensive front."
CJ Allen:
"Overshadowed by inside linebackers Jalon Walker and Smael Mondon Jr. the past two seasons, it's time for Allen to take charge of Georgia's defense," Schlabach wrote. "In 12 starts in 2024, he was second on the team with 76 tackles. He showed up big in the Bulldogs' most important games with eight tackles and one interception in a 34-20 victory against Florida and seven tackles and two interceptions in a 22-19 win against Texas in the SEC championship game."
