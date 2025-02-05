Georgia Football Lands Two Players Inside Top 30 Transfer Portal Additions List
The Georgia Bulldogs had three of their transfer additions make the top 30 impact players list.
The Georgia Bulldogs once again got to work in the transfer portal this offseason and brought in several big-time names. The Dawgs went searching for depth at wide receiver and safety and they found some solid additions at both spots. More specifically though, they got two potential stars at wide receiver from the portal this offseason.
This has become a little bit of a recent trend at Georgia. Over the last three offseasons, Georgia has gone searching for playmakers at wide receiver in the portal. This year, they snagged former Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas and former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Both Branch and Thomas made CBS' top 100 biggest impact transfer players list, and both were inside of the top 30.
Branch came in at no. 11 overall on the list. Branch had a standout freshman season as both a receiver and a kick returner for the Trojans and followed that up with a solid sophomore season as well. He and his brother Zion both elected to transfer to Georgia this offseason, and both will look to be immediate impacts in 2025. Here is what CBS wrote about Zachariah:
"Blazing onto the scene as a freshman, Branch once again put together a solid season in Los Angeles but only ended up finding the end zone once," Cooper Petagna wrote. "After a less-than-optimal season from their receiving room in 2024, the Bulldogs are hopeful the additions of Branch and former Texas A&M standout Noah Thomas can rejuvenate their passing game in 2025."
Thomas came in at No. 30 on the list. The big bodied receiver was an explosive playmaker for the Aggies last season as he finished the year with 574 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Here is what Petagna wrote about the former Aggie:
"Thomas led the Aggies in receiving yards in 2024 while averaging more than 15 yards per reception," CBS wrote. "A long and athletic target at 6-foot-6, the Texas native adds some much-needed size to a Georgia receiving room that sorely missed the presence of Colbie Young and Rara Thomas in 2024."
Georgia lost the likes of Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett to the NFL draft this offseason and also lost Anthony Evans to the transfer portal as he is now at Mississippi State. Between the additions Georgia made from the portal, the returning players and the incoming class of freshmen they have at wide receiver, they should have plenty of options to choose from in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily