Georgia Football Launches Brand New NIL Partnership with Learfield
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to capitalize on NIL with their athletes with a brand new partnership with Learfield.
After the recent House vs NCAA settlement, the landscape of NIL is expected to change in college sports. The Georgia Bulldogs are already making changes as they have launched a brand new partnership with Learfield.
Learfield will act independently from the university to ensure that Georgia's athletes provide student-athletes with unprecedented tools to build their personal brands, connect with sponsors, and earn income beyond traditional revenue-sharing models.
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to broad-based excellence and innovation,” said Josh Brooks, UGA Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes are already among the most competitive in the country. Now, they’ll have the infrastructure and support to maximize their NIL potential while strengthening their connection with the Bulldog Nation and beyond.”
One of the changes from the House vs NCAA settlement is deals valued at more than $600 will have to be submitted online to the “NIL Go” platform. There, deals will have to be approved by the College Sports Commission alongside the help of Deloitte.
The new rules will go into effect on July 1st which will require universities to pay their athletes via revenue share with the cap set at $20.5 million.
“With the new era of college athletics and on the heels of the House settlement, the importance of creating real NIL opportunities has never been greater. This new alliance between Learfield Impact and Georgia optimizes NIL dealmaking while enhancing the Bulldog student-athlete experience,” said Solly Fulp Executive Vice President, NIL Growth & Development at Learfield. “By consolidating all NIL efforts, we’re establishing a full-service partnership that makes it easier for brands to engage, for fans to support, and for student-athletes to maximize their potential through impactful storytelling and strategic marketing campaigns.”
