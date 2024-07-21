Georgia Football - Offensive Overview and Update On 2025 Recruiting
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't finished outside of the top-3 in recruiting in nearly a decade under head coach Kirby Smart. Since he's taken the helm of this program, he's recruited at an unprecedented rate. It's been five-star after five-star turned first round pick after first round pick. It's perhaps been the biggest contributing factor to his success because after all, without great players it's hard to have a great team. Two national titles would connote a pretty damn great program.
The 2025 recruiting class appears no different as we enter the closing hours of this recruiting cycle. With less than six months till signing day, let's take a look at the offensive commits to date.
Quarterback
Georgia got the guy who wanted to be a Bulldog the most it seems in the form of Ryan Montgomery. He was one of three primary targets in the class with Matt Zollers and Julian Lewis. The latter would have cost Georgia quite a bit of not only investment of resources, but time. Lewis is still committed to USC, and it's been no secret the moves Missouri made to land Zollers.
Running Back
Believe it or not, the University of Georgia might just punt on running back in this class to their standard. Bo Walker is the lone commit, I know, shocking considering the rate at which they've recruited the position. However, Ousmane Kromah appears to be the only player left they are recruiting at this stage of the cycle.
Wide Receiver/Tight End
Now, this is where the offensive staff has obviously stuck their foot in the gas. Let's start with the tight ends Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. Simply put, there is no duo in college football recruiting as dynamic and uniquely talented as these two and if they hold in the class it's a tip of the cap to Todd Hartley to say the least. Wide Receiver is a position they are obviously investing numbers in. They already have four commits (Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear, Landon Roldan, and Tyler Williams) They are still in hot pursuit of CJ Wiley out of Milton High School despite his commitment to FSU.
Offensive Line
The Great Wall of Georgia is getting seemingly even bigger if that's at all possible and they've done it from within the state. Cortez Smith, Dontrell Glover, and Mason Short are some of the state's finest products and they are Dawgs. Now, if Stacy Searels can manage to land OT Juan Gaston and OT Damola Ajidahun, that's five quality college football players from the state of Georgia alone.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
