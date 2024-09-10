Georgia Football Offensive Players to Watch vs Kentucky
Offensive players from Georgia to watch during their conference game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky lost their conference opener against South Carolina in a tough fashion by a final score of 31-6. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites coming into this one but rain is expected to be in the area during the football game which might impact the football game. With that being said, here are some offensive players to watch for Georgia this weekend.
Georgia vs Kentucky Offensive Players to Watch:
Dominic Lovett, WR
If rain does end up impacting this game, that could result in both offenses relying on the quick game when passing the football. Lovett is often a player Georgia likes to get involved in the screen game and get the ball to him in short space to allow him the ability to gain yards after the catch. He has shown his ability to make the first defender miss consistently through two weeks this season. Lovett out of the slot on Saturday is a name to keep an eye on.
Trevor Etienne, RB
He was perhaps the most impressive player on Saturday against Tennessee Tech. The Florida transfer brings serious life and juice to the running back room. It could be a game in which Georgia really relies on the run game and Etienne will likely be the point man in that type of gameplan. If Georgia is going to find some explosiveness in the run game on Saturday, look for Etienne to be the guy they call upon to achieve that.
Arian Smith, WR
Kentucky allowed four passing plays of 20 yards or more against South Carolina and two that went for 30 or more yards. That would indicate they are prone to allowing explosive plays in the passing game and that makes for Smith to be a player to watch on Saturday. Even if rain does play a factor in this football game, it is unlikely that Georgia won't try to get some deep shots mixed in at least a few times on Saturday. Carson Beck has looked Smith's way multiple times this season to get some chunk plays out of the offense and they will likely do the same on Saturday.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily