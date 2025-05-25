Georgia Football Player Tabbed as Most Underappreciated Player for Green Bay Packers
Former Georgia Bulldog Devonte Wyatt was tabbed as the Green Bay Packers' most underappreciated player.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a litany of players selected in the NFL draft over the years and Devonte Wyatt was one of them. The Packers recently picked up his fifth-year option but according to NFL.com, he's one of the most underappreciated players in the league.
"A first-round pick in 2022, Wyatt took a big step forward in 2023, posting 5.5 sacks and 48 QB pressures (per PFF)," Gennaro Filice wrote. "With Jeff Hafley taking over the defense in 2024 -- switching the scheme from Joe Barry’s 3-4 front to a base 4-3 approach -- Wyatt appeared poised for a full-fledged breakout as a gap-shooting 3-tech. And he was indeed a monster in the first three games of the season, racking up three sacks, five QB hits and nine pressures. But then he sprained his ankle in Week 4, sidelining him for three games. He appeared to get his mojo back late in the season, logging a sack in back-to-back December games, but I want to see a fully healthy season from Wyatt in Hafley’s system."
Over his career, Wyatt has racked up 12 sacks, 74 tackles and 15 tackles for loss. He was a game wrecker during his time at the University of Georgia and helped the team win a national title in 2021. Wyatt is one of several former Bulldogs on the Packers' roster. The Packers recently drafted defensive lineman Warren Brinson in this year's draft.
