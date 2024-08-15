Georgia Football Players Littered Across ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players List
Georgia football lands six players on ESPN's top 100 college football players list ahead of the 2024 college football season.
There's no question that Georgia has one of the most talented rosters in college football this season, maybe even the most talented, but it's why so many believe they are the favorites to win the national championship this season. There's even a belief that they might break their own NFL draft record after this season. That train of thought certainly aligns with ESPN's top 100 college football players list.
The Bulldogs landed six total players on the list and two of them were ranked inside of the top 10 and four within the top 30. Georgia is going to need to lean on those players this season with how hard their regular season schedule is, but those players are a big reason why some analysts still believe they win the SEC this season. Here is where each player was ranked and what ESPN had to say about them:
RB, Trevor Etienne, No. 83
"The Bulldogs like to rotate their backs, but they could lean heavily on Etienne, who led rival Florida in rushing average (68.4 ypg), rushing touchdowns (8) and yards per carry (5.7) last fall. Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Trevor Etienne, had three rushing touchdowns against LSU last season. He also contributed as a receiver (21 receptions) and on returns (224 kickoff return yards)."
LB, Jalon Walker, No. 67
"He has been a reserve in his first two seasons with the Bulldogs but is expected to occupy a much more significant role this fall. Walker led Georgia with five sacks and had a forced fumble against Florida. The former ESPN top-40 recruit could rise up NFL draft boards with a big junior season."
EDGE, Mykel Williams, No. 30
"Williams should be a first-round pick by the time next April's NFL draft comes around. The 6-5 junior from Columbus, Georgia, started 10 games for the Dawgs last season, accumulating 18 tackles, 11 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. He is going to be one of the most disruptive players in college football."
OG, Tate Ratledge, No. 17
"One of the men responsible for the safety of Carson Beck is Ratledge, and he's a good one to have in your security detail. He started at right guard for 13 of Georgia's 14 games for an offensive line unit that ranked first in the SEC in sacks allowed with 0.93. He was named a second-team All-American in 2023."
S, Malaki Starks, No. 10
"A starter since his true freshman season, Starks has been one of the cornerstones of Kirby Smart's defense the past two seasons. The 6-1, 205-pound junior was a consensus All-American a year ago. He was fourth on Georgia's team with 52 total tackles and also had three interceptions. Starks was one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award as the country's top defender."
QB, Carson Beck, No. 7
"In just his first season as a starter, Beck ranked third nationally and first in the SEC with 3,941 passing yards. He was fourth in the nation with a 72.4 completion percentage. Beck threw 24 touchdown passes and rushed for four more and was intercepted only six times in 417 pass attempts. The 6-2, 220-pound senior could be the top quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL draft."
None of Williams, Walker, or Ratledge made ESPN's top 100 players list ahead of last season.
