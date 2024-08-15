Georgia Football Predicted to be Top College Football Playoff Seed by ESPN Analyst
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to be the top seed in the college football playoff seed by a notable ESPN analyst.
Week one of the 2024 college football is just a little over two weeks out from kicking off. The Georgia Bulldogs will enter the new season as the top team in college football as they prepare to face off against the Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 2017, Georgia has failed to reach the SEC Championship just one time in 2020, and according to one notable college football analyst, that streak won't be coming to an end this season.
Not only does College Gameday's Rece Davis think the Bulldogs win the SEC this season, but he thinks they will be the top seed in the first edition of the 12-team playoff this year as well.
“My number one seed? SEC Champion – University of Georgia,” Davis said on the College Gameday Podcast.
Georgia will have to maneuver through a tough schedule this season to accomplish that. However, Davis says none of that matters if you're the better team and that's exactly how he views Georgia's program this season.
“Georgia is the anti-schedule pick. This is the belief that, if you are good enough, you’ll win the games anyway. If you are powerful enough, you’ll win the games anyway,” Davis said. “Georgia has to go to Alabama, to Texas, to Ole Miss, and they’ve got Tennessee at home. Yet I’m still defaulting to who I think the best team is.”
With the expanded playoff being introduced this season, it takes the pressure off of teams that they need to submit a perfect season to make the cut. The Bulldogs last season went undefeated in the regular season for the third straight year but a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game knocked them out. This year, Georgia could lose a regular season game but as long as they win the conference championship they automatically lock in a top-four seed and a first-round bye thanks to the conference champion auto-bids.
There's no easing into the season for Georgia. It's Clemson to open and then three weeks later it's at Alabama, so people will find out about the Bulldogs very early in this season, and if they complete a fourth straight undefeated regular season this year, it might be considered one of the greatest 12-game stretches in college football history considering what that means they had to go through.
