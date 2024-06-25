Georgia Football Players Littered Across Predicted NFL Starting Lineups
Former Georgia football players stacked across projected NFL starting lineups for the 2024 season.
Over just the last three years, Georgia has had 33 players selected in the NFL draft. Former Bulldogs are scattered all over the league heading into the 2024 season, and because of that, it should be no surprise that they are littered across the projected starting lineups for the upcoming season.
ESPN released an article projecting every single team's starting lineups on both offense and defense, and a lot of Georgia players were amongst the bunch. Whether they are now classified as NFL veterans or are entering their rookie season, the Dawgs are starting to take over the professional football league. Here is who made the lists:
San Fransisco 49ers:
- Leonard Floyd, Edge
Baltimore Raves:
- Roquan Smith, LB
- Ben Cleveland, RG
Houston Texans:
- Kamari Lassiter, CB
Buffalo Bills:
- James Cook, RB
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Jalen Carter, DT
- Jordan Davis, DT
- Nakobe Dean, LB
Miami Dolphins:
- Isaiah Wynn, LG
Cleveland Browns:
- Nick Chubb, RB
Green Bay Packers:
- Devonte Wyatt, DT
- Quay Walker, LB
- Eric Stokes, CB
- Javon Bullard, S
Los Angeles Rams:
- Matthew Stafford, QB
Jacksonville Jaguars:
- Travon Walker, Edge
- Tyson Campbell, CB
Chicago Bears:
- D'Andre Swift, RB
Pittsburgh Steelers:
- George Pickens, WR
- Broderick Jones, LT
Atlanta Falcons:
- Lorenzo Carter, Edge
Los Angeles Chargers:
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Jamaree Salyer, RG
Las Vegas Raiders:
- Zamir White, RB
- Brock Bowers, TE
New England Patriots:
- David Andrews, C
New York Giants:
- Andrew Thomas, LT
That is a total of 27 former Bulldogs projected to make NFL starting lineups this season. A number that will likely only continue to climb as the years add on and the more players Georgia continues to pump into the league.
