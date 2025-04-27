Georgia Football Players Who Can Make an Immediate Impact in the NFL
A list of Georgia football players who can make an immediate impact for their NFL teams after the draft.
As the 2025 NFL Draft fades into the rearview, attention now shifts to which rookies will make the biggest splash in their first year. For the University of Georgia, a powerhouse in college football, several of their former stars have landed in positions to contribute immediately. From boosting defenses to protecting franchise quarterbacks, here are four Georgia Bulldogs who could make a quick impact this season.
Jalon Walker – Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons clarified that addressing their pass rush was a top priority, and drafting Jalon Walker fits that mission perfectly. Known for his quick first step and relentless motor, Walker is expected to see significant snaps early on. With Atlanta’s defense needing a consistent edge threat, Walker could be the piece that brings more pressure and disrupts opposing quarterbacks. Expect the Falcons to lean on his versatility in both pass rush and run-stopping packages as they look to take a leap on defense.
Dylan Fairchild – Cincinnati Bengals
Protecting Joe Burrow is a must in Cincinnati, and Dylan Fairchild’s arrival could be shaking up the offensive line rotation. The Bengals have been tweaking their protection schemes, and Fairchild’s physical style and solid technique make him a strong candidate to carve out a starting role or at least rotate in heavily. His presence adds depth and flexibility, which could be crucial in keeping Burrow upright and effective throughout the season.
Malaki Starks – Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ defense is known for its creativity, and the addition of Malaki Starks gives them even more options in the secondary. Starks brings elite athleticism and instincts, which Baltimore will likely use to introduce new coverage schemes. Whether it’s deep safety looks, man coverage against athletic tight ends, or rotating zones, Starks’ range and football IQ make him an immediate asset for a team already strong on defense.
Trevor Etienne – Carolina Panthers
Carolina is working to build a more balanced offense around quarterback Bryce Young, and Trevor Etienne could be a big part of that plan. The dynamic back brings speed, vision, and pass-catching ability, giving the Panthers a new tool out of the backfield. Look for Etienne to earn touches throughout the season as the team looks to stabilize its ground game and take some pressure off its young QB. His presence could help open up the playbook and create a more versatile attack.
