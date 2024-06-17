Georgia Football Poised For Big Offensive Season In Year Two of Mike Bobo and Carson Beck
In the modern era of college football, a strong offense has become crucial to a team’s ability to win championships. The Georgia Bulldogs know this better than most teams, as they are the only team to have won multiple national titles since the turn of this decade. But for as strong as the Bulldogs’ scoring has been the past few seasons, the team’s offensive attack could take a big step during the 2024 season.
The Dawgs’ offense went through somewhat of a transitional period during the 2023 season. After their offensive coordinator of three seasons (Todd Monken) and starting quarterback for both national title victories (Stetson Bennett) departed for the NFL, Carson Beck and Mike Bobo were given the reigns of Georgia’s offense.
While the offense certainly did not struggle, it was evident that there were some growing pains for Beck and Bobo, who were in their first years at their respective roles. However, as the season went on, the Bulldogs’ offense continued to find their footing. Beck finished the year with nearly 4,000 passing yards and the highest single-season completion percentage by any UGA quarterback. While the offense as a whole finished with over 40 points per game.
Now, both Beck and Bobo have a full year of experience under their belts and will likely make massive strides in their game. In addition to this, the Dawgs have an embarrassment of riches at their skill positions and will likely have more than one star on the offensive side of the ball this year.
Carson Beck and Mike Bobo have been a part of the Georgia Football program for a handful of years now and both have a deep passion for the University of Georgia and its football team. As their second season approaches at their respective positions, its safe to assume that these two individuals will have a massive impact on Georgia’s offense and could take the Dawgs’ scoring attack to levels that no Bulldog fan has ever seen.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
