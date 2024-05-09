Georgia Football Provides First Look at Javon Bullard in Packers Jersey
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has provided a first look as to what Javon Bullard will look like in action with his new team.
Georgia safety Javon Bullard was a part of some spectacular moments during his time at the University of Georgia. The safety's fearless, head-hunting play style allowed him to make a massive impact on a handful of significant games for the Dawgs. His style of play eventually allowed Bullard to be selected 58th overall by the Green Bay Packers, keeping the “G” on his helmet.
While the NFL season is still months away and it will be a while before fans get to see Bullard dawn his new threads, the Georgia Bulldogs social media team did an excellent job of giving both Bulldogs and Packers fans a sneak peek as to what the safety will look like in action during the 2024 NFL season.
Although seeing Javon Bullard in anything other than a Georgia jersey may take some getting used to for Bulldog fans. The NFL Rookie is sure to be one of the most closely followed players of the 2024 season and will likely be playing football at the professional level for many more years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
1. Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
2. Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
3. Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
4. Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
5. Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
6. Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
7. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
8. Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
9. Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
10. Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
