Georgia Football QB Depth Chart Spring Practice Update
An updated look at any possible changes at the quarterback position a couple of weeks into practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs are now a few weeks into spring practice which means head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have gotten to learn more about this year's team and a better idea of what the depth chart is looking like. The quarterback position is included in that conversation, so here is an updated look at what the rotation at the position is looking like.
Gunner Stockton came into spring practice as the veteran in the room and as one of the more experienced players on the team when it comes to time spent at the University of Georgia. Stockton filled in as the starter during the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame and he continues to have the advantage in the room.
Stockton mentioned on Tuesday that he is continuing to work on his footwork and processing and that one thing he learned during the Sugar Bowl is how to handle all of the emotions that come with playing in a football game. Said it had been a while since he had played a complete four quarters of a game.
Smart did mention during his Tuesday press conference that he felt as if Stockton and Puglisi are both having good springs. That's really good news on the Puglisi front, considering Smart this not too long ago about the second year quarterback.
"[Puglisi] made some really good throws on the run.," Smart said. "He's got a strong arm. But he does have a long way to go in terms of learning exactly what we're asking him to do, the command of the offense and the volume of the offense. He's getting better at all those things."
Another important thing to note about Puglisi is he spent a lot of time banged up last offseason. lower body injury kept him out of the spring game last year and out of some practices last offseason. That means he unfortunately doesn't even have a whole lot of experience even practicing at the college level just yet.
So for now, it continues to look like Stockton's job but Smart has continued to say positive things about both quarterbacks throughout spring practice.
