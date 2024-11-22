Georgia Football Quarterback Room Preview Ahead of UMass: Who Will Play?
A look at Georgia's quarterback room ahead of their game against UMass.
The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up their conference slate last weekend against Tennessee and now just have UMass and Georgia Tech left on the schedule. Due to Georgia having Clemson on the schedule this year, UMass is just the second non-power four team the Dawgs will have played this season. That also means this will likely be just the second time this year that Georgia will get to rotate a lot of players, and when that's mentioned, all of the attention turns to the quarterback room.
Georgia will have a quarterback battle on their hands next spring which means everyone wants to see what the Bulldogs have stored in the room behind Carson Beck. Right now, it's Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi. So what can fans expect tomorrow when Georgia starts rotating at quarterback?
The first player that will get rolled out into the offense after Beck's day is done is Stockton. He has been on the roster longer than anyone else in the room, has been in the offense longer than anyone else and has earned his right to be the number two quarterback on the depth chart. Typically in games like this, Stockton will get at least one full series to fully operate the offense and then after that it's dialed back a good bit and he goes to mostly handing the ball off. Fans can probably expect Stockton to have anywhere around 10 attempts on Saturday.
Georgia has been known to get three quarterbacks rotated into the game in moments like these though, which means Rashada might be making his Georgia debut on Saturday. The question might be asked why Rashada and not Puglisi, and the simple answer to that is Rashada has experience at the college level and Puglisi does not yet. That's not a reflection of Puglisi's progression or talent level, more of just how the quarterback room has always been treated at Georgia.
If Rashada does get into the game though do not expect to see him throwing the ball all over the field though. Typically if Georgia gets to the third quarterback, they might get to throw one or two passes. The rest is just handing the ball off.
It might not be a primetime night game in Sanford tomorrow but there is something to be excited about when it is expected for fans to get a good look at some new faces for really the first time this season.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily